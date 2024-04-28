Bayley Shares Her Goals Following WrestleMania, Discusses Charlotte Flair’s Injury

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley recently spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling on a number of topics including her goals following WrestleMania.

Bayley said, “I just want to keep growing, you know? I know I’m at the top level of when you think about women’s wrestling, especially in WWE, but you know, to be honest I don’t think I’m at that level yet. I want to get on posters. I want to be on the Tonight Show, I want to be on Jimmy Fallon’s show.”

On Charlotte Flair’s injury:

“I don’t know about soon. I hate seeing people get hurt and injured and taken out especially during this time of the year and miss Wrestlemania. Charlotte I’ve known for so long, I had her first match ever so I mean I was just in that position a couple years ago and I know how hard it is. I’m excited to have her back and I know she’s itching for it. She’s way ahead of schedule it looks like and I text her all the time like, ‘I hate you. How are you already doing this? How are you already doing that?’ So she is going to be a freaking force when she gets back.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.