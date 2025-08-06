It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO, live at 8/7c from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

On tap for tonight’s show is MJF vs. Mark Briscoe, The Young Bucks vs. Brody King and Bandido in the AEW World Tag-Team Title Eliminator tournament, Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata in a TBS Title Eliminator bout for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, as well as an appearance by Mercedes Mone.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – AUGUST 6, 2025

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to this week’s show, as the camera pans the crowd inside the Wolstein Center. Excalibur welcomes us to the show and then sends things backstage.

MJF Addresses Hangman Page & Mark Briscoe

Maxwell Jacob Friedman appears in a backstage segment to open the show. He is holding a contract in his hand that he earned with his win in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas. He first brings up Hangman Page, who he taunts for being scared for not giving him a title shot.

MJF then turns his attention to Mark Briscoe. He tells the master of Redneck Fu that he belongs as a farmer somewhere in the back-ass of nowhere. He tells him he’s a loser and vows to prove that to him once again later tonight. “I’ll see you in the main event.”

Jon Moxley vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailehy

Inside the Wolstein Center, Excalibur brings up a match that was just added to the show after Jon Moxley stormed into the AEW writing room and demanded an opponent for a match tonight. With that said, the theme for Jon Moxley hits and out comes the leader of the Death Riders accompanied by Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.

Mox settles inside the squared circle and looks as angry and miserable as ever, as always. His music dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits to bring out ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. One-half of the JetSpeed duo with Kevin Knight settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get things started.

Bailey goes right after Mox, blasting him with shots in the corner. Mox begins fighting back almost immediately, and the former AEW World Champion begins to take over, settling into a comfortable early offensive lead. Mox tries ripping Bailey’s ear off in the corner. The commentators go nuts calling that as it happened.

From there, Moxley hits a body slam and he goes for the cover, but Bailey kicks out. Moxley with forearms to the face and he throws Speedball to the ropes but Speedball with a kick to the face. Moxley falls to the outside of the ring, Speedball gets on the ring apron and Moxley gets back in the ring.

Moxley with a poke to the eyes and down goes Speedball to the outside. Moxley distracts the referee and Shafir trips Speedball down onto the floor. Kevin Knight gets in Marina’s face as Moxley throws Speedball back into the ring. Moxley getes in Knight’s face and both men are face to face.

Speedball with a moon sault off the second rope onto Moxley on the outside of the ring. Moxley leaning onto the barricade as Speedball stands on top of the barricade and lands a double knees onto Moxley’s back. On that note the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Speedball with a drop kick off the second rope. Speedball with kicks followed by a shooting star press. Moxley goes for a suplex but Moxley gets behind Speedball and grabs him but Speedball with kicks. Speedball slams Moxley down and he climbs the top rope, landing a shooting star press.

Bailey goes for the cover but Moxley kicks out. Knight and Shafir argue on the outside and that distracts the referee as Yuta grabs Speedball by the leg. Moxley lifts Speedball up and slams him onto the mat. He goes for the cover but Speedball kicks out. Darby Allin shows up in between the fans and he puts a rug on Yuta and both men fight to the back.

That distracts Moxley as Speedball rolls Moxley up but Moxley kicks out. Speedball with an arm bar but Moxley gets out of it. Moxley gets Speedball in a chokehold followed by a brain-buster. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. He leaves the ring and jumps the barricade with Marina as they go after Darby.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette Interviews “Timeless” Toni Storm & Alex Windsor

After the match, we shoot backstage, where Renee Paquette is standing by with the newfound duo of AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm and newcomer to the scene in AEW, Alex Windsor. Windsor talks about the TBS title eliminator tonight, while Storm talks in usual “Timeless” fashion, ending on a note about tango dancing.

Challenge Issued For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door – London

Now we shoot outside, where we see Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir still on the move following the match with “Speedball” Mike Bailey that Darby Allin crashed. They notice a white body bag with a body inside it moving around.

They approach it as a vehicle drives by honking. It’s Wheeler Yuta tied up with his mouth taped shut and a note that says “Forbidden Door” written across his forehead.

TBS Championship Eliminator For Forbidden Door

Alex Windsor vs. Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata

The bell rings and we are under way. Starkz is thrown to the outside as Windsor and Aminata hit Blue with right hands. Aminata with a snapmare followed by a kick onto Windsor. Blue drags Aminata to the outside and she throws her into the ring steps.

Blue gets back in the ring and Starkz with right hands onto Windsor. Blue and Starkz double team Windsor. Blue with a knee to the face and Aminata with a big boot onto Blue and Blue falls to the outside of the ring. Aminata gets on the ring apron and Blue trips her up followed by a neck breaker.

Windsor with a senton onto Blue and Starkz with a splash onto Windsor. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes contest continues. When the show returns, we see Windsor connect with a Blue Thunder Bomb onto Blue.

In comes Starkz and she lands a kick to the face onto Windsor. Starkz to the ropes but Windsor with a powerbomb. She goes for the cover but Starkz kicks out. Windsor with a sharpshooter onto Starkz but Aminata with kicks onto Windsor. Aminata with forearms to the face.

Starkz and Blue get in the ring but Windsor and Aminata land German suplexes on them both. Aminata and Windsor with double headbutts to the face and all four women are down. Blue gets on the second rope but Windsor with a headbutt. Windsor climbs the second rope but Blue lands a sunset flip powerbomb cover.

Aminata breaks it up. Aminata slams Blue and Starkz lands a senton onto Blue. Aminata rolls Starkz up but Starkz kicks out. Blue rolls to the outside and she grabs a chair, hitting Aminata in the face. She places the chair Aminata slams her back first onto the chair.

Windsor with a clothesline onto Starkz. Athina is about to get in the ring but Storm drags her to the outside and hits her with a right hand. Starkz grabs Windsor but Windsor rolls her up and gets the pin. With the win, it will be Alex Windsor vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS title at Forbidden Door: London.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender and challenger for TBS title at Forbidden Door: Alex Windsor

Mercedes Mone Attacks Alex Windsor, Athena Attacks ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm

Once the match wraps up, we see “Timeless” Toni Storm enter the ring to help Windsor celebrate. Mercedes Mone’s theme hits and “The CEO” makes her way out. Eight-belts Mone settles in the ring, hands off seven of her eight belts, and then steps to Windsor.

She then raises the TNT title high in the air to show what they will be fighting for at Forbidden Door: London. Out of nowhere, Athena hits the ring and leaps off the top-rope, blasting Storm with her finisher. Mone then hits Windsor with her finisher as well. The show heads to another commercial break.

Don Callis Gives Kyle Fletcher The Best Give He’s Ever Received

The show returns to the ring where Don Callis and new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher make their way out. Renee Paquette is in the ring, along with a big easel that is covered up. To make a long story short, after a giant build up, we see the painting.

It’s a painting of Don Callis’ face painted over Kyle Fletcher’s body holding the TNT Championship. Fletcher thinks it’s great. It’s the best gift anyone has ever given him. Fletcher vows to be the best TNT Champion of all-time and announces his first title defense for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

Adam Copeland Makes Announcement For Next Week’s Show

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with her guest at this time, Adam Copeland. She mentions what happened with Christian Cage last week. Cope reacts to that and then issues a challenge for next week. It will be Cope going one-on-one against Stoke.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament

Brody King & Bandido vs. The Young Bucks

Back inside the arena, the theme for Brody King and Banido hits and out comes the exciting new duo collectively known as Brodido. Their music dies down and they await the arrival of their opposition. Out to another embarrassing purposely low-rent and screwed-up entrance are The Young Bucks.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes tourney tilt. Fans break out in a loud “Jobber! Jobber!” chant aimed at The Young Bucks. Nick Jackson and Bandido kick things off for their respective teams.