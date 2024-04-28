Shawn Michaels On Carmelo Hayes: “He Is A Champion In Every Sense Of The Word”

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels recently took to his Twitter (X) account and gave high praised to SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes after Hayes was drafted to the blue brand.

Michaels wrote, “.@Carmelo_WWE is a champion in every sense of the word who helped lay the foundation of everything this new era of #WWENXT has become.” “#SmackDown just picked up a game changer, and I couldn’t be more proud. #WWEDraft”

You can check out Michaels’ post below.