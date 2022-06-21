Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s AEW Dark

For tonight’s AEW Dark show, nine matches have been announced.

ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb will face Anna Diaz and Yaide in the AEW women’s division. Jay Lethal vs. Blake Christian, among other fights, will headline the men’s division.

This Dark episode was taped at Universal Studios in Orlando on June 11th. For complete spoilers from those tapings, click here.

For tonight, AEW has announced the following lineup:

– Tony Nese vs. JDX

– Serpentico vs. Vary Morales

– ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb vs. Yaide and Anna Diaz

– Max Caster vs. Trever Aeon

– Kris Statlander vs. Ava Everett

– Brock Anderson and The Varsity Blondes vs. Jay Lucas, Terry Yaki and Larry Lazard

– Diamante vs. Devlyn Macabre

– Jay Lethal vs. Blake Christian

– The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.