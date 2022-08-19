Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s GCW Sanctified

Tonight in Concord, North Carolina, GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Sanctified event. The event is scheduled to air on FITE at 7:30 PM EST. Additionally, there are tickets on Eventbrite. The card is as follows:

– Andrew Everett vs. Kevin Blackwood

– Cole Radrick vs. Colby Corino

– Blake Christian vs. Joe Lando

– Dark Sheik and Allie Katch vs. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude and Rob Killjoy)

– Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Revolt (Caleb Konley and Zane Riley)

– Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

– Jordan Oliver, Billie Starkz, and Chris Hamrick vs. Ricky Morton, Kerry Morton, and Axton Ray

– EFFY vs. George South