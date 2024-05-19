Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance At A Pro Wrestling Revolver Show

Pro Wrestling Revolver recently held their Another Friday event, and it featured a surprise appearance from AEW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley.

Moxley made his way down to the ring to help his friends Crash Jaxon, Masha Slamovich, and Zachary Wentz out as they were getting beaten down by The Unit (Jake Something, Jessicka Havok, and JT Dunn).

Moxley then joined “The Death Machine” Sami Callihan, Jaxon, Slamovich, and Wentz, who all “fired” JT Dunn. After they fired Dunn, Moxley celebrated with his friends in the ring.

