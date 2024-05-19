Cora Jade Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE NXT Live Event

On Saturday night, WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, FL, and despite being on the sidelines, a well-known name made an appearance.

That star was Cora Jade, who will be out for several months, if not a year, after her match against Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Title at an NXT live event in January was cut short due to an injury.

The top star sustained a knee injury, forcing the match to be halted. The referee and doctors checked on her before assisting her to the back. She’s on the shelf with a torn ACL.

At the event, Jade appeared to do a promo about how she is still months away from returning, but she did call out NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez to make it clear that when she does return, she will be after her and the title she currently holds.

