WWE NXT Live Event Results From Fort Pierce, FL 5/18/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) def. Joshua Black and a partner in a Tag Team Match.

– Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson def. Wren Sinclair in a Singles Match.

– Tank Ledger def. Skylor Clinton in a Singles Match.

– Carlee Bright and Kendall Grey def. Stevie Turner and Derrian Gobourne in a Tag Team Match.

– Gallus’ Joe Coffey def. Ridge Holland in a Singles Match.

– WWE NXT Heritage Champion “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo def. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Damon Kemp in a Singles Match.

– Chase U’s Thea Hail def. Izzi Dame in a Singles Match.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and Wes Lee def. Edris Enofé and Malik Blade in a Tag Team Match.

– Roxanne Perez (c) def. Karmen Petrovic and Tatum Paxley in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Cora Jade makes her return for an in-ring promo.

– Axiom and Nathan Frazer (c) def. Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) to retain their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.