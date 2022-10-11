Corey Graves Makes Reference to Billy Gunn on WWE RAW

During the October 10th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, D-Generation X celebrated the group’s 25th anniversary. Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg delivered a ring promo and performed some of their classic catchphrases.

Billy Gunn, who is a member of The Acclaimed in AEW, was not present, but Corey Graves mentioned The Acclaimed’s scissoring gimmick. Graves stated that “the other guy is doing something with office equipment these days, I’m not sure,” when Road Dogg was giving the New Age Outlaws introduction.

