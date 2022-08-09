Damian Priest Addresses Rumor on The Judgment Day’s Creative Direction

Back in June 2022, it was rumored that Judgment Day was considering a “supernatural” creative direction, which Edge was reported to be opposed to.

Damian Priest addressed the rumor in an interview with DigitalSpy.com.

Priest said:

“I guess I understand why people thought that I don’t know where the actual rumor came from that that’s what was planned, because it never was. If anything, we had conversations of how we didn’t want that and that included Vince [McMahon] himself, who did not want the group to be supernatural-based. We were all in agreement.”

“We did some things that seemed that way, I know I did a thing with lightning one night, and the idea wasn’t about supernatural, but it came off that way and then we immediately went, ‘OK, let’s not revisit that because it came off that way’.”