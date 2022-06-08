Backstage News on The Judgment Day, Edge Reportedly Against Plans

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was reportedly against an idea officials had for The Judgment Day.

As previously stated, Finn Balor joined the group on Monday night’s RAW, just one day after The Judgment Day defeated Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan at WWE Hell In a Cell. Balor joined the faction, but then teamed up with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest to attack Edge and kick him out of the faction.

According to Fightful Select, WWE management had proposed The Judgment Day becoming a “supernatural” stable, and Edge was apparently opposed to the idea.

WWE appeared to make the decision not long before RAW premiered, as word of a major shift involving Balor and Edge began circulating backstage in the afternoon hours.

While the new direction was definitely established on Monday, Balor’s inclusion in The Judgment Day was pitched far earlier. It was mentioned that word of a Balor heel turn emerged last week, although the original plan had Balor turning heel and joining the group days before Hell In a Cell. It’s worth noting that no mention of Edge being kicked out of the group was made at that time.

With Balor, Priest, and Ripley in the mix, it’ll be interesting to see how “supernatural” WWE takes the group.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Edge will be a babyface on the RAW brand going forward.

There’s no news yet on what WWE has in store for Edge and The Judgment Day, but we’ll keep you updated.

