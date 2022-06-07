Finn Balor Joins The Judgment Day, Edge Written Off WWE TV?

The Judgment Day debuted a new member on WWE RAW, as promised.

Finn Balor was presented as the group’s newest member by Edge. Balor made his full babyface entrance, with the announcers playing it up as if he was coming to attack the group, but once inside the ring, he confirmed that he had actually turned heel and joined them.

Sunday night at Hell in a Cell, Edge said he seen something in Balor’s eyes. Balor claimed that he had a vision of clarity Sunday night and that he is tired of trying to be someone he isn’t. Balor stated that he is tired of being told what to do, which is something he shares with The Judgment Day. Priest mentioned being kept behind, and Edge is the one who is holding the group back.

Edge was then attacked by Priest, Balor, and Ripley, who powerbombed him through the announcer’s table. Balor also put Edge in the crossface by putting a bar across his mouth and forcing him to take a conchairto.

The angle came across as though they were planning to take Edge off TV for a while.

