LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – June 6, 2022

Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

We begin with a look back at the main event from Hell in a Cell.

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring.

Cody welcomes everyone to Raw. Cody says he saw all of the comments on social media about his effort last night and people praising it. Cody says he does not believe in that because it is a privilege to do what he does. He says tearing his pectoral tendon off the bone is demoralizing but he does not want to be sad or melancholy and downtrodden. Cody says there is a member of the Rhodes family you have not met. He says he has a daughter. When she is old enough, he wants her to watch and know that what could have been the lowest point of his career, he was not cynical or jaded. He stood and fought. I fought against one of the best in the game, Seth Rollins.

The trilogy has been written and I am done with Seth Rollins. With that in mind. I want to talk about what is above. We see the Money in the Bank briefcases. He says that contract has eluded him. Cody says if somehow he was able to climb the ladder and grab the briefcase and cash it in and become the WWE Undisputed Champion . . .

Seth Rollins’ music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Seth says he still does not like Cody, but after what you put yourself through last night, you have earned his respect. Seth says that the world is saying it was one of the gutsiest performances in history and that is the truth. Seth says Cody is the toughest person he has been in the ring with. Seth says he might be the last person to hear it from, but Dusty is very proud of his baby boy. You came out here the night after Wrestlemania to show me respect and shake my hand. I came out tonight to return the favor.

Seth puts out his hand and Cody shakes it.

Seth leaves the ring and walks to the back.

Cody applauds Seth.

Seth Rollins comes from the back and hits Cody in the back with a sledgehammer. Seth tears Cody’s shirt off and officials come out to point at Seth to leave. Seth stomps on the injured pectoral and then he presses the sledgehammer against the injury.

We are back and Cody is still down as officials check on Cody following Seth’s attack.

Cody refuses to get on the stretcher and he will walk to the back on his own.

Match Number One: Becky Lynch versus Dana Brooke

Becky with forearms and . . .

Tozawa and Reggie make their way to the ring. He is surrounded by the rest of the 24/7 craptacularity and Dana Brooke pins Tozawa to become the new champion.

Becky wants to know what the hell is going on. No one wins titles in her matches unless it is her. Dana is going to put the title on the line and if any of you get involved, I smash your faces in.

Match Number Two: Becky Lynch versus Dana Brooke for the 24/7 Title

Becky with a kick and an exploder. Becky kicks Dana in the back. Becky with an exploder and she kicks Dana. Becky with another exploder.

Asuka’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Becky with an exploder to Dana. Asuka gets on the apron and Dana with a rollup for a near fall. Becky with a clothesline. Becky misses a splash into the corner. Dana with a drop kick and forearms in the corner. Dana with an Irish whip and Dana with a handspring elbow and bulldog for a near fall. Dana goes up top and misses a swanton. Becky with a side kick. Dana with a jackknife cover and some help from Asuka for the three count.

Winner: Dana Brooke (retains championship)

After the match, Becky throws a fit.

John Cena will be back for Raw on June 27th.

Miz and Maryse make their way to the ring.

We are back and Miz welcomes us to MizTV. He introduces his co-host and co-star of Miz and Mrs., Maryse.

Miz says that he loves that Money in the Bank is coming up. He says the winner has an 85% chance of successfully cashing in. Miz says he has done it twice and if he is able to do it again, that would be a record. That is the future and this is the present. Miz welcomes everyone to his premiere party. There will be two episodes of Miz and Mrs. after tonight’s Raw.

Maryse says she is excited to talk about Season 3. She says that she told her Glam Squad about being in Green Bay and they didn’t know where it was. You would think that they would be in a city . . . Miz tells everyone to be quiet.

Tonight’s guest, Riddle, makes his way to the ring.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com