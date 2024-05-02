AJ Styles Comments On Tama Tonga Signing With WWE

AJ Styles discussed former NJPW star Tama Tonga signing with WWE in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri.

“Truth be told, I wanted him much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn’t right. He came at the perfect time. He went from sort of the mid level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He’s a good dude, he deserves it. I’m sorry, he doesn’t deserve it, we don’t deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he’s there. It’s awesome.”

Tonga will wrestle in his first WWE PLE at Backlash this Saturday.

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)