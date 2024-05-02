Possible Spoiler: Two Top Names In France Ahead Of WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash is just a few days away in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon Metropolis, France, and fans who attend the show may be in for a few surprises.

Charlotte Flair posted a photo of herself on Twitter, indicating that she was currently in Paris, France. That’s only a few hours’ drive to Lyon, France, where Backlash will take place this Saturday.

Flair has been rehabbing a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, but she has not been using crutches. In fact, she moved around freely at WWE World and WrestleMania. It’s unclear when she’ll be cleared. Given that she is currently in Paris, she could appear at the PLE on Saturday.

Another well-known figure spotted in the country is John Cena. A fan shared a photo on Instagram indicating that Cena was in Nice, France. So there’s a chance that Cena will appear on the show. Cena has expressed a desire to take a break from Hollywood for his final run in WWE, but this is unlikely to happen until late this year at the latest. Look at the photos of Cena and Flair below.