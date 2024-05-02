Backstage News On Main Roster Stars Not Moving To NXT During WWE Draft

There were no main roster stars who were switched to NXT permanently following this year’s WWE Draft.

Blair Davenport, Kiana James, Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak were promoted from NXT to the main roster on Raw and SmackDown. For the remainder of the Draft, all of the champions remained with their respective brands, and the majority of the top stars stayed with the same brand they were with before entering.

During the supplemental Draft, stars on the undercard moved from Raw to SmackDown, and vice versa. For more than a year, WWE has been sending main roster talent to NXT.

Fightful Select has stated that “the reasons for no talent being officially drafted to NXT included a fear some talent would see it as a demotion, along with issues about the difference between main roster and NXT contracts in WWE.”

However, it is expected that NXT will continue to feature main roster talent in the coming months.