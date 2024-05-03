WWE Live Event Results From Vienna, Austria 5/2/2024

The following results are from Thursday’s WWE live event at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Sami Zayn (c) def. Ludwig Kaiser to retain his WWE International Championship.

– The Bloodline (“MFT” Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa) def. “The Viper” Randy Orton and LA Knight in a Tag Team Match.

– Imperium’s “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable in a Singles Match.

– WWE World Tag Team Champions Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) and “Main Event” Jey Uso def. The Judgment Day (WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill def. Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The Man” Becky Lynch (c) def. “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.