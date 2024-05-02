Vince McMahon And John Laurinaitis’ Lawyers Issue New Statements On Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

John Lauritaitis filed a motion today to support Vince McMahon’s claim that Janel Grant’s accusations are without merit. Laurinaitis, through his attorney, previously attempted to portray himself as a victim of McMahon, claiming that the “truth will come out.” Laurinaitis and McMahon appear to have reconciled.

Below is a statement from McMahon’s attorney:

“In January 2024, Ms. Grant, a 43-year-old with a law degree, who was in love with Mr. McMahon and devastated by their break-up, filed an outrageous and false lawsuit to ruin Mr. McMahon’s career and reputation. Now, her false allegations are slowly unraveling. Today, Mr. Laurinaitis’ attorney confirmed his client will corroborate Mr. McMahon’s account and expose the lies within the Complaint. Despite their intense efforts, Ms. Grant’s attorneys won’t be able to suppress the truth from coming out.”

Here is a statement from Laurinaitis’ attorney.

“John Laurinaitis has filed a Motion today fully joining in and adopting Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant’s allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded. My client will fight these false allegations together with Mr. McMahon in the proper forum, arbitration.”