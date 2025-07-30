Booker T Shares Emotional Reaction To Hulk Hogan’s Passing

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared an emotional and revealing tribute to Hulk Hogan on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, following the wrestling icon’s passing on July 24, 2025. Speaking with deep respect and sorrow, Booker described Hogan as “an icon” who “put wrestling on the map,” while also opening up about the pivotal role Hogan played in launching Harlem Heat to stardom.

Booker T recalled the heartbreaking moment he received the news from his podcast co-host, Brad Gilmore: “It was one of those things to where I was just kicking around the house… and then you called me, and you had that sound in your voice. That was the last thing I thought was going to come out of your mouth — ‘Hulk Hogan died.’ And I go, ‘Wow.’”

The WWE personality reminisced about growing up watching Hogan, calling him “a staple” of the wrestling industry and Saturday Night’s Main Event.

In a powerful revelation, Booker credited Hulk Hogan for changing the course of his career by personally endorsing Harlem Heat at a critical juncture in WCW: “They were wondering what tag team they should go with, and Harlem Heat wasn’t even on the list. But Hulk went to the company and said, ‘Why are you looking? The guys are right here — Harlem Heat.’”

That endorsement led to Harlem Heat becoming 10-time WCW World Tag Team Champions. “Boom — my brother and I, we got the rocket put on us from that point on.”

“I Thank Him For That”

Booker T shared that he had privately thanked Hogan for his support in the past and acknowledged how different his career might’ve been without Hogan’s influence. He also praised Hogan for his grace and professionalism following Booker’s infamous on-air slip during a WCW promo years ago: “I wonder what would’ve happened to my career if he had taken that the wrong way and gone to the office about it. I thank him for that too.”

Booker closed by acknowledging Hogan’s enormous contributions to the wrestling business and the legacy he leaves behind. He continues to honor that legacy through his Reality of Wrestling school in Houston, Texas — the same school that produced NXT’s Roxanne Perez.

For more on Booker T’s ongoing work and upcoming events, visit realityofwrestling.com.

