CM Punk On Kayfabe’s Evolution: “The Real Magicians Will Always Find A Way”

With WWE’s “Unreal” docuseries now streaming on Netflix, offering unprecedented behind-the-scenes access into the world of professional wrestling, fans and critics alike are once again debating whether kayfabe, the traditional preservation of wrestling’s fictional universe, is finally dead.

But according to CM Punk, not only is kayfabe alive, it’s thriving in the hands of the right performers.

“The Real Magicians Will Always Find A Way”

Speaking on the “Effective Immediately” podcast this week, Punk shared his unfiltered opinion when asked if WWE: Unreal marks the official end of kayfabe: “No. You can make a claim it was dead in the 50s and 60s. If you know your wrestling history, in a way, it’s always been dead,” Punk said. “The true workers, the real magicians, will always find a way to hook people and make people believe. That’s our job.”

Punk doubled down on his belief that regardless of how much fans see behind the curtain, the true test lies in the ring. “I don’t care what people see or don’t see on Netflix. I’m the master. I will get you. I will figure it out and I will get you.”

His comments come ahead of one of the most highly anticipated matches of his return run, as CM Punk is set to challenge World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at WWE SummerSlam. The match is expected to headline Night 1 of the two-night event.

The “WWE: Unreal” docuseries chronicles Punk’s return to the company at Survivor Series 2023, his backstage interactions, and his rise back to the main event scene, culminating in his WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event and ongoing title pursuits.

As the show continues to blur the lines between fiction and reality, CM Punk is proving that real workers still know how to work the magic, even in a post-kayfabe era.

