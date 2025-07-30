Brooke Hogan Reveals WWE Did Not Invite Her To Hulk Hogan Tribute Shows

Brooke Hogan, the daughter of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has broken her silence following backlash over her absence from WWE’s televised tributes to her father.

In a direct and emotional message posted to her Instagram, Brooke revealed that WWE never invited her to attend either the SmackDown or Monday Night Raw tribute episodes that honored Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24th at the age of 71.

“WWE Did Not Extend An Invite”

Brooke addressed criticism from fans who questioned her decision to miss the public memorials. “For those of you giving me crap for not attending my dad’s tributes, WWE did not extend an invite,” she wrote.

Her statement comes as a surprise, particularly given her long-standing history with the company and her visibility during Hogan’s peak years.

WWE paid tribute to Hulk Hogan on both SmackDown (July 25) and Monday Night Raw (July 28), with both shows opening with a ten-bell salute and video packages celebrating the wrestling icon’s legendary career.

Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, was seen in the crowd during Raw in Detroit, even sharing a backstage photo on social media — further fueling questions about Brooke’s absence.

Brooke Hogan is no stranger to the WWE Universe. She was prominently featured in the 2006 storyline between Hulk Hogan and Randy Orton, and even performed her music on WWE programming. She also starred in the reality show Hogan Knows Best, which often spotlighted WWE stars and events.

In a heartfelt statement shortly after her father’s passing, Brooke expressed her deep love for Hulk Hogan, making her absence from the televised tributes especially puzzling for longtime fans.

As of this writing, WWE has not responded publicly to Brooke’s claim.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for any further updates on this developing story.