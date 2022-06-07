Backstage Latest on Edge, Finn Balor and Damian Priest React to RAW Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has returned to the babyface roster.

Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day on Monday’s RAW and teamed up with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to kick Edge out of the group.

Edge is officially listed internally on the RAW babyface roster, according to PWInsider. It has been speculated that Edge will be possibly taking time off from WWE, but this appears to indicate that he will continue to work as a babyface.

There’s no news yet on what WWE has in store for Edge and The Judgment Day in the future, or why the sudden change occurred, but we’ll keep you updated.

Balor tweeted a snapshot of his Glasgow Smile submission to Edge with the caption, “Who’s smiling now?”

Priest added in another tweet, “[scales emoji] #TheJudgmentDay will #LiveForever… Our way!”

Footage from Monday night's RAW segment can be seen below: