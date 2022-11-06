Dana Brooke Reveals Her Dream Team For WWE Survivor Series War Games Match

The next WWE Survivor Series event will include the WarGames tournament. On November 26, the event that will take place in Boston, Massachusetts will therefore feature a women’s WarGames match in addition to the men’s WarGames match.

The current holder of the 24/7 Championship, Dana Brooke, recently discussed her ideal teammates in anticipation of WarGames’ debut on the main roster. Brooke told Steve Fall of NBS Sports Boston that her dream team consists of Beth Phoenix, Bianca Belair, and Stephanie McMahon.

“[Stephanie], she’s a boss babe,” Brooke said of McMahon. “She means business.” Before she was named Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, McMahon competed in the squared circle on and off for nearly two decades, notably winning the WWE Women’s Championship in 2000. “She’ll do whatever it takes, dirty, fair whatever it takes,” Brooke continued.

“Beth has the strength of a monster. She’s super strong. She has the experience. She’s been up against the best of the best.

“She’s [Bianca] worked with the women currently, so she definitely, definitely has that ability to pull for a victory.”

You can watch the complete interview below: