Daniel Garcia Explains His Decision To Re-Sign With AEW

AEW star Daniel Garcia appeared on the “Uncrowned” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including not being a top guy in the company yet.

Garcia said, “I feel like I’m a conqueror. But if you look at the facts, I’ve never been in the main event of a pay-per-view. I’ve never won a title. I haven’t solidified myself as a top guy in the company.”

On how he believes AEW has the best young roster on the planet:

“When I see [Konosuke] Takeshita getting a shot for the International title, that gets me excited. Private Party wrestling for the Tag Titles, that gets me excited. Whenever Top Flight has a big match on ‘Dynamite,’ that gets me hyped. I love being involved [with the young talent]. I love talking about ideas. I love talking about wrestling theory. I love getting and receiving advice. The young guys in AEW, I think we’re powerful. I think that we have the best young roster on the planet.”

On people he wants to compete against in AEW:

“I remember [weeks ago] I was sitting at the monitor, and it was me, [Will] Ospreay, Swerve, Mercedes Moné. I was just looking around and I’m like, ‘Man, everybody’s watching the monitor. Everybody’s hyping up whatever is on TV right now. These are the people that I want to be [at] war with.’ It’s just the trust that I have with people at AEW. I look around to the left and to the right of me, and I feel like I’m surrounded by people that I want to go to battle with.”

On why he decided to re-sign with the company:

“A big part of the reason why I love AEW is that we can go do other things. I can go do indies if I want. We have those relationships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, to where I can still get experience other places. I feel like New Japan Pro Wrestling was always my dream when I first started being a wrestler. That’s something I always wanted to accomplish. I wouldn’t feel full in my wrestling career until I get to have a little stint there. I feel like keeping those doors open [was] very important to me.”

