Daniel Garcia Names Who Has Helped Him The Most In AEW

AEW star Daniel Garcia spoke with Denise Salcedo on a number of topics, including who has helped him the mostt in the company.

Garcia said, “I think the person who’s helped me the most in AEW, as far as like advice and things like that, has been FTR. FTR has been amazing to me, when I was kind of, like, floundering after the JAS stuff, I really didn’t know what was going to be the next move for me. I was kind of confused, I didn’t know what to do. It was their idea, ‘Hey, like, you should come on Collision, we think we could have something for you over here.’ I went on Collision, that’s when I started the Continental Classic run and I started to really pick up momentum again. I owe so much to FTR, they’re amazing people.”

You can check out Garcia’s comments in the video below.