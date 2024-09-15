Daniel Garcia Says He Doesn’t Want To Limit Himself With Just One Style Of Wrestling

AEW star Daniel Garcia spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including how he doesn’t want to limit himself with just one style of wrestling as he thinks the best performers of all time are both a sports entertainer and a wrestler.

Garcia said, “I think the best performers of all time are both. Look at Bryan Danielson, Eddie Guerrero. All the best people of all time can do both. That’s what I’m aiming towards. I don’t want to be put in a box and I don’t want to be limited to one thing or the other. I want to be versatile and unique. I don’t want to limit myself. Limiting yourself is foolish and not something I want to do. I want to be the best version of myself and I think the best version of myself is a combination of pro wrestling and sports entertainment. I think the best wrestlers of all time are versatile and can adapt their style to any situation. I think that’s what Bret Hart does and what Bryan Danielson does. That’s what I try to do. If you have a set thing you do all the time, you have one way of doing something, the second you’re thrown a curveball, it’s going to throw you off your game. If you’re malleable and versatile, nothing can really throw you off. You can put me in there with a six foot six, 280 pound guy, and I’m going to be just as comfortable as I would with somebody my size or smaller. That goes to show the power of versatility and really knowing yourself as a performer.”

You can check out Garcia’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)