Daniel Garcia Says Piecing Matches Together Is What He Does Best

AEW star Daniel Garcia spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including what he does best in the ring.

Garcia said, “That’s something I think about a lot in wrestling, but I really don’t know if I have that or have found it. I’m not the most athletic guy. I’m not the fastest or the strongest. I feel all of my stuff is pretty replicable. My power and my superpower in wrestling is the way I piece it together and the way I’m able to blend all those things together. That’s my superpower. If somebody wrote a play-by-play of a match, you’d be able to tell it’s a Daniel Garcia match. If somebody wrote exactly move for move everything I did, you’d be able to tell it’s mine.”

