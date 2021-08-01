Danny Limelight Speaks Out On Being Done With AEW For The Foreseeable Future

AEW Dark regular Danny Limelight appeared at the latest set of MLW TV tapings earlier this month. At the time, it was reported that he had signed a multi-year deal with MLW going forward.

Limelight confirmed via Fightful that he is done with AEW as he plans to focus on his time in Major League Wrestling.

“I think for the foreseeable future you’ve seen the last of me in AEW. The door was kept open for a possible return one day. They spoke very highly of my work ethic and my work. I know I have a really good relationship with Tony Khan. He’s an amazing human. He’s an amazing person to work for. I am still able to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and I’m still able to work for the United Wrestling Network. I’m still able to do my indie dates.”