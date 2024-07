AEW star and former 2-time AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he misses the TNT Championship.

Allin wrote, “I miss that TNT championship.”

The current champion is The Elite’s “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry, who won the title in a 6-Way Ladder Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday.

You can check out Allin’s post below.