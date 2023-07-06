Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy Win & Advance In AEW Blind Eliminator Tourney

You can officially pencil in the first semifinalists in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament in All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the team of AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin advanced to the second round of the tourney.

Cassidy and Allin defeated Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland in the opening round of the tourney in the opening match of this week’s AEW on TBS television program.

Check out video highlights of the match below.

Darby Allin wants to know which Keith Lee will show up tonight. Watch #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork!@DarbyAllin | @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/AE9ekUEhA8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023

We kick off the night with the Blind eliminator tag team tournament as the #AEW international champion Orange Cassidy makes his way to the ring. Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@swerveconfident | @RealKeithLee | @orangecassidy | @DarbyAllin #BlindEliminatorTagTeamTournament pic.twitter.com/QujgJAkDvB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2023