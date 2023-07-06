Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy Win & Advance In AEW Blind Eliminator Tourney

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in the first semifinalists in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament in All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the team of AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin advanced to the second round of the tourney.

Cassidy and Allin defeated Keith Lee and Shane “Swerve” Strickland in the opening round of the tourney in the opening match of this week’s AEW on TBS television program.

Check out video highlights of the match below.

