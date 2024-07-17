Darby Allin Teases “A Lot Of Crazy Stuff Planned” For AEW Dynamite 250 Tonight

Darby Allin is ready to rock and roll inside the squared circle for All Elite Wrestling once again.

The popular, charismatic AEW pillar performer recently appeared as a guest on the Friday Night Fights podcast for an interview promoting tonight’s milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

During the interview, Allin revealed he has been medically cleared to return to the ring, and confirmed he will be at AEW Dynamite 250 tonight in Little Rock, and has “a lot of crazy stuff planned.”

“[AEW] Dynamite 250 is actually my return again because if anyone knows, I broke my foot two months ago and then got hit by a bus and broke my nose, and then returned to the ring,” Allin said. “I had one match, I was hung upside down with a rope and then kicked in the face with shoes that had superglued thumbtacks to the bottom of them, and the thumbtacks got stuck in my lip.”

Allin continued, “It kind of messed up my septum, and blood was squirting everywhere. So I am medically cleared after all that, and I am back to rock in Little Rock. It’s gonna be fun, I got a lot of crazy stuff planned.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.