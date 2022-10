Before Saturday night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event, two dark matches were held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

In the pre-show dark matches, Kiana James defeated Valentina Feroz in the women’s division, while Axiom defeated Javier Bernal in the men’s division.

You can read our full NXT Halloween Havoc recap by clicking here. The show began with a video package starring horror icon Chucky, which can be seen below: