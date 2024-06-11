Dax Harwood Calls Out A Former WCW Wrestler For Being A “F*cking Idiot”

Things between Dax Harwood and former WCW star Disco Inferno heated up on Tuesday morning.

Disco, whose real name is Glenn Gilbertti, frequently criticizes AEW in his podcasts with Konnan and Vince Russo. During his tenure in WCW from 1995 to 2001, Disco was a one-time Cruiserweight Champion, a two-time Television Champion, and a one-time Tag Team Champion with Alex Wright.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Harwood revealed that FTR would be absent from AEW television for a while due to a back injury and a significant hematoma. He acknowledged that he had kept the injury from the AEW medical staff so that he could continue wrestling until the pain became intolerable.

The former WCW star discussed the circumstances while criticizing AEW President Tony Khan for the company’s safety protocols.

As can be seen below, Harwood replied with a lengthy post on Twitter/X:

“I know this is exactly what you’re looking for, because you beg for relevancy that you only got by being a punching bag your whole career, but you’re a fucking idiot. If you ever worked hard enough during your little 15 minute-of fame-career to ever feel any sort of pain, you’d know the anxiety that comes with injury to an athlete. So while you’re trying to turn this into a bit for your shitty podcast, I’m hoping & praying that I don’t have to go through an extensive surgery, or even worse. For being someone who claims to be so smart to our business, you’d probably know wrestlers have worked hurt for decades. Also, I’m 100% sure some wrestlers in WWE are working hurt right now, but of course you only decide to attack AEW…anything for the clicks. If anything, this does not go against the ‘safe working environment’ that my boss promotes. It shows how dumb we as wrestlers are to hide this information from all the proper people put in place to keep us safe. How can this be anyone’s fault except mine? No one knew about the severity of my injury. And once I finally told Tony and Doc Sampson, they immediately MADE me take time off. Maybe one day, I can be on your podcast, but only if we do it live and face to face. I’ll fly myself wherever I need to meet you. Open invitation. Anyways…off to an MRI. While you’ll be talking about this for a segment of your show, I’m hoping the doctors don’t find out anything worse about my condition. Good day, Glenn.”