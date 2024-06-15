Dax Harwood On The Match That Made Him Want To Become A Pro Wrestler

AEW star and one-half of FTR Dax Harwood recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed the match that made him want to become a pro wrestler.

Harwood retweeted a post by celebrating the 31st anniversary of Bret Hart’s King of the Ring win and said that was when he knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler.

Harwood wrote, “The night I decided I wanted to be a pro wrestler when I grew up.”

