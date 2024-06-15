Dax Harwood On The Match That Made Him Want To Become A Pro Wrestler

AEW star and one-half of FTR Dax Harwood recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed the match that made him want to become a pro wrestler.
Harwood retweeted a post by celebrating the 31st anniversary of Bret Hart’s King of the Ring win and said that was when he knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler.
Harwood wrote, “The night I decided I wanted to be a pro wrestler when I grew up.”
You can check out Harwood’s post below.
The night I decided I wanted to be a pro wrestler when I grew up. https://t.co/22uW5OJs2P
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 13, 2024