Deonna Purrazzo Crowned Impact Knockouts World Champion At Rebellion

Deonna Purrazzo has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion.

Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event of Sunday night’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view to win the vacant Knockouts World Title. Purrazzo hit The Queen’s Gambit for the pin after a physical battle. Purrazzo and Grace shook hands and hugged after the match as a sign of respect.

Purrazzo is in her third reign as champion. Due to injuries, Mickie James relinquished the title on the April 13 go-home episode of Impact. On January 13 of this year, James began her fifth reign at Hard To Kill by defeating Grace in a Title vs. Career match. James had the strap for 90 days.

The title match was supposed to be a Triple Threat with James, but she announced on Thursday that she would be unable to compete. Because James was unable to give her a rematch at Sacrifice in March, Grace was added to Sunday night’s title match. Purrazzo was added to the match after defeating Masha Slamovich, Miyu Yamashita, and Gisele Shaw in a Fatal 4 Way match at Multiverse United in late March. The Fatal 4 Way was supposed to feature James defending, but she was unable to compete, so Slamovich took her place, with the winner advancing to Sunday night’s pay-per-view to face Grace.

Impact now has their third husband and wife World Champion duo at the same time. As previously stated, Steve Maclin defeated Kushida in the Rebellion co-main event to win the vacant Impact World Title. Maclin and Purrazzo married on November 10, last year. Taya Valkyrie and John Hennigan held the same titles in 2019, while Rich Swann and Su Yung did the same in 2020, both on the same show, Bound For Glory. Click here for more information, including photos and videos from Kushida vs. Maclin, as well as updates on Nick Aldis’ return.

Several highlights from Sunday night’s main event title match at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada are included below: