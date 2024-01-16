Deonna Purrazzo Reacts To Body-Shamers By Telling Them To “Kiss This Fat Ass”

This week, AEW’s official Instagram account blocked comments on a post because some people were body-shaming Deonna Purrazzo. Deonna ended up issuing a statement on Twitter/X regarding the matter.

She stated, “Oh, I’ve already seen it.

I had a cry then I realized my worth is NOT determined by 1) my body 2) others perception of me.

I am a 5x World Champion. I have worked with nearly every major company in the world. I am one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.

Furthermore, I just earned my bachelors degree. I am looking to start a Master’s program. AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY, I have a husband who thinks I am beautiful whether I’m a size S or M. (I’ve never ever been a size S.)

They are entitled to their opinion and I’m entitled to tell them to kiss this FAT ass.

💋”