Details on Car Accident That Caused Jay Briscoe’s Passing

According to reports, ROH Hall of Famer and World Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe passed away Tuesday evening following a car accident close to his Laurel, Delaware, home.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW President and ROH Owner Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce Briscoe’s death at the age of 38. Khan’s entire post is available below.

The Shore News Beacon reports that the accident occurred at 16523 Laurel Road, in the area of Little Hill Road, in the Sussex area of Laurel, and that there were “multiple calls, reporting as many as 4 patients trapped” in their vehicles. At 5:18 p.m., the first responder arrived on the scene and confirmed entrapment and fire. At 5:29 p.m., it was announced that there was “1 critical pediatric” patient and a “2nd serious patient.” At the time, two other patients were being evaluated. The next update from the scene came at 5:41 p.m., when EMS reported “2 adult fatalities and 2 critical patients” being transported to a hospital.

Furthermore, according to the local ABC affiliate, Delaware State Police confirmed that the fatal car crash killed two people and caused an extended road closure.

There has yet to be any word on the second fatality in the accident. The Laurel School District has announced that their schools will be closed on Wednesday due to the tragedy.

The Briscoes were billed from Sandy Fork, Delaware, the location of their family farm. Sandy Fork is only a five-minute drive from Laurel.

Briscoe would have turned 39 on January 25.

Jay began wrestling in the year 2000. He has won two ROH World Championships, one ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, and thirteen ROH World Tag Team Championships. Last year, Jay and his brother Mark Briscoe were inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame for the first time. They reclaimed the ROH World Tag Team Titles from FTR on December 10 at ROH Final Battle. The Briscoes also held the Pro Wrestling NOAH GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, the IWGP Tag Team Titles and the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles for NJPW, the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Titles, the GCW Tag Team Titles, the FIP Tag Team Titles, the HOG Tag Team Titles, the CZW World Tag Team Titles, and numerous titles in other indie promotions.