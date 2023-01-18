Jay Briscoe Passes Away

The world has lost another familiar face.

Jay Briscoe has passed away.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media to comment on the tragic news on Tuesday evening.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day,” he wrote. “We’ll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin.”

The sad news was also confirmed by WWE on tonight’s NXT on USA show, with Booker T and Vic Joseph acknowledging the news in a quick on-camera segment.

We here at PWMania.com would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe.

Rest in peace.