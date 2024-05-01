WWE WrestleMania 41 Announcement Imminent, Triple H Addresses WrestleMania In London

While the WWE has not yet revealed the date or venue for WrestleMania 41 in 2025, efforts are underway to move the event to the United Kingdom.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, recently pledged to campaign for the city to host WrestleMania if he is reelected. Triple H responded to his comments by saying he wanted to talk.

Minnesota has been considered the frontrunner to host WrestleMania 41 for months, but their chances are said to be dwindling.

During a conference call on X today with Cody Rhodes, Triple H was asked about the possibility of WrestleMania 42 being held in London in 2026.

“Well, everybody is always excited to know where WrestleMania is going to be. WrestleMania 41 announcement is coming very, very soon. I promise that very, very soon. As far as the following year, we shall see look at the one thing about you mentioned it earlier about the global nature of what we do. To me, it is the biggest, I don’t look at where we are where we’re going. I just look at the globe. And I think everything is on the table for where it goes. You saw the Mayor of London the other day put out a statement about WrestleMania. I said we should talk and we should, as should the mayor or the leaders of every other place around this globe if they want WWE come talk to us, we’re open for business, we’d love to be there. Wherever our fans are going to be the loudest and the craziest and the most into what we do, it would be an honor to go there and perform for them so whether that’s a Raw, SmackDown, NXT, whether that’s a PLE, no matter the size of it or whether that’s WrestleMania itself. Obviously, the bigger ones are a little bit more difficult to execute. But let’s talk.”

