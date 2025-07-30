Stevie Ray Joins Booker T In Praising Hulk Hogan’s Role In Harlem Heat’s Success

WWE Hall of Famer Stevie Ray has joined his brother Booker T in honoring the late Hulk Hogan, sharing a heartfelt tribute and confirming that Hogan was instrumental in launching Harlem Heat’s legendary WCW career. Following Hogan’s death on July 24, 2025, Stevie Ray posted a touching message via social media, adding a personal layer to the story recently told by Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast.

Stevie Ray posted a nostalgic group photo featuring himself, Hulk Hogan, Horace Hogan, and Virgil (aka Vincent) from their nWo days in WCW.

“Hulk Hogan was very important to me and my brother’s careers…”

Alongside the image, he shared a short but powerful statement: “Hulk Hogan was very important to me and my brother’s careers. He was always a good man to talk to. R.I.P. brother.”

The post adds emotional depth to the growing wave of tributes from wrestling legends who worked closely with Hogan both in and out of the ring.

Hogan Helped Harlem Heat “Get The Rocket”

Stevie Ray’s comments follow Booker T’s recent revelation that Hogan personally endorsed Harlem Heat to WCW management during a critical moment early in their careers.

At the time, Harlem Heat wasn’t on the company’s radar as a top tag team, until Hulk stepped in. “Hulk Hogan went to the company and said, ‘I don’t know why you’re looking for a tag team when Harlem Heat is right here,’” Booker said. “From that point on, we got the rocket put on us.”

This vote of confidence from the company’s top star led to Harlem Heat becoming 10-time WCW Tag Team Champions and cemented their legacy as one of wrestling’s all-time greatest duos.

The shared testimonies from both Harlem Heat members highlight a lesser-known part of Hulk Hogan’s legacy: his behind-the-scenes willingness to elevate rising stars. During WCW’s mid-90s boom, Hogan used his influence not just for his own storylines but also to lift others.

Thanks to his endorsement, Harlem Heat thrived in WCW’s stacked tag team division, eventually launching Booker T’s historic singles run as a five-time WCW World Champion and future WWE legend.

As fans and colleagues continue to mourn the loss of “The Immortal One,” tributes like those from Stevie Ray and Booker T showcase the real, enduring impact Hogan had behind the curtain.

As fans and colleagues continue to mourn the loss of "The Immortal One," tributes like those from Stevie Ray and Booker T showcase the real, enduring impact Hogan had behind the curtain.