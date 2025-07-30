WWE Confirms Big Segment For SummerSlam ‘Go-Home’ SmackDown On 8/1

The final appearances of John Cena and Cody Rhodes ahead of their WrestleMania 41 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship have been announced.

On Wednesday, WWE confirmed Cena and Rhodes for the final go-home show on Friday night, as WWE SmackDown emanates from Newark, New Jersey on August 1, just 24 hours before night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Previously announced for Friday’s SmackDown in Newark is an appearance by Jelly Roll, an AAA Tag-Team title open challenge from Los Garza, Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black, as well as Giulia (c) vs. Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

Join us here on Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results.