Update On Nick Khan’s WWE Status And Vince McMahon’s TKO Shares

Last week, when Sportico published a story about Nick Khan and Vince McMahon listing their remaining TKO shares for sale, there was some confusion.

As Brandon Thurston pointed out on YouTube, Khan and McMahon still own a large number of TKO shares. There is no truth to the rumors that Nick Khan is leaving WWE, and the shares Khan has listed for sale have been listed since last year. Khan’s current employment contract expires in September 2025, and there is no indication that he intends to leave WWE.

McMahon currently owns approximately 8 million shares, representing just under 5% of the stock. McMahon also holds 9.9% of the class A shares. Watch the video below for more information.