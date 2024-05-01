WWE Internally Lists Returning Star Under Legend’s Name

WWE delivered a packed episode of NXT that included several newsworthy moments.

The show featured NXT North American Champion Oba Femi defending against Ivar, Wes Lee’s return, NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Akam & Rezar, Natalya vs. Lola Vice, Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne, and Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The O.C (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows).

According to Fightful Select, Natalya and Vice received a standing ovation upon their return to the backstage area. Chelsea Green also appeared on the show but was said to have been brought in quickly to do her spot to challenge Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Title next week.

Michin also appeared, marking her return to the brand after NXT General Manager Ava announced that the first NXT Women’s North American Champion would be crowned in a ladder match at NXT Battleground. Michin is also confirmed for the match.

According to the report, Michin was kept a secret backstage and she was listed as “Alundra Blayze” on internal NXT rundowns.