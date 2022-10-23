Dominik Dijakovic Returning to WWE NXT Soon?, T-BAR Posts Cryptic Message

Dominik Dijakovic appears to be returning to WWE NXT soon.

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc show included a brief vignette in which a mask burned in a fire. It appeared to be the mask worn by T-BAR on the main roster. The vignette quickly sparked fan speculation about the Dijakovic character’s possible return.

T-BAR recently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts and changed his profile picture to an all-black image. He followed up with a tweet shortly after the NXT vignette aired during Halloween Havoc.

“If you kill him, he will win. Become vengeance. Become wrath,” he wrote, which appears to be a quote from Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman’s 1995 film “SE7EN.”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and others on his team have had high expectations for the 2015 ROH Top Prospect tournament winner, particularly during his NXT tenure. Back in early August, it was reported that the new WWE regime was considering re-packaging T-BAR, most likely returning him to Dijakovic. T-BAR had impressed officials with his WWE Main Event performances, including a positive reaction from Madison Square Garden on July 25, where he teamed with Akira Tozawa for a Main Event loss to Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Dijakovic joined WWE in the summer of 2017 and remained on the black and gold brand until being called to RAW as a member of RETRIBUTION in September 2020. T-BAR continued to work with Mace, now known as ma.çé of Maximum Male Models on SmackDown, after RETRIBUTION ended, but they split when Mace was drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft.

T-BAR has appeared in several WWE Main Event matches this year, most recently defeating Alexander on September 8. His most recent non-Battle Royal TV appearance was a loss to Omos on the February 28 RAW, followed by a loss to Finn Balor on the December 6, 2021 RAW. Dijakovic’s most recent NXT match was a loss to Karrion Kross on the NXT show on July 22, 2020.

