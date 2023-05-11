Don Callis Betrays Kenny Omega On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

The major twist finally materialised this week on AEW Dynamite during the main event after months of buildup.

Don Callis appeared and betrayed his long time friend Kenny Omega in the steel cage battle between Jon Moxley and Omega. As a result, Moxley won the match.

Omega delivered a V-Trigger, which caused the cage to smash through the side, allowing Callis to enter. Omega was in the ring with blood on his head as the trainers checked on him as Moxley celebrated by walking up the ramp.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here are highlights from the segment: