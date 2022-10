Dragon Gate The Gate Of Victory Night 9 Results – October 15, 2022

Non Title Match

D’Courage defeated M3K (Open The Triangle Gate Champion Mochizuki Jr & Ishin Iihashi) via Snap Piledriver on Iihashi (9:15)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Kung Fu Masters defeated Mondai Ryu,Punch Tominaga & Takashi Yoshida via Sky Render on Tominaga (7:18)

Non Title Match

Open The Dream Gate Champion Yuki Yoshida defeated Kaito Nagano via Bone Mace (5:02)

8 Man Tag Team Match

Dragon Kid,Gurukun Mask,Syachihoko Boy & Ultimo Dragon defeated Big Boss Shimizu,Don Fuji,Genki Horiguchi & Kono Mama Ichikawa via Leg Roll Clutch on Ichikawa (10:26)

6 Man Tag Team Match

M3K (Open The Triangle Champions Masaaki Mochizuki & Susumu Mochizuki & Yasushi Kanda) defeated Z Brats via First Flash on BxB Hulk (9:48)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Natural Vibes defeated Gold Class via Diamond Frame on Minorita (12:27)

Open The Brave Gate Title Match

HYO (c) defeated Jason Lee via Wrist Clutch Backdrop Suplex (19:30) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)