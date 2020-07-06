Drake Maverick Posts Unusual Tweet Then Deletes Tweet, Bianca Belair On NXT Women’s Title

– Fans have been speculating about an unusual tweet from Drake Maverick’s Twitter account on Monday morning. He has since deleted the tweet but you can read it below:

“It’s Renee. Drake (James) iis in safe hands being checked over thoroughly by doctors soon. Thanks to all that iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii”

– In an interview with FOX Sports, Bianca Belair commented on still wanting to become the NXT women’s champion despite being part of the RAW brand:

“Of course I want to be champion across RAW, SmackDown. I want to — before the end of my career, I know I’m on RAW right now. Before the end of my career, I will say this: I want to be NXT Women’s Champion, because I worked so hard in NXT. That was my home, that’s where I started. Like I’m getting emotional talking about it. You can’t say you work hard because you’re supposed to work hard but I sacrifice more than people even know and it’s just that was what I was going for and that’s what I want so before whatever the end of my career, ten years from now. I want to be NXT Women’s Champion one day. That’s what’s here [in my heart].”