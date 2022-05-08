Drew McIntyre Addresses Rope Breaking Incident During Match Against Bobby Lashley

As PWMania.com previously reported, there was an incident during WWE’s latest European tour. Drew McIntyre was having a match against Bobby Lashley when the top rope broke and Lashley fell to the outside of the ring.

In an interview with CBSSports.com, McIntyre talked about what happened:

“For me, it was very quick yet very slow at the same time. When trouble happens, things seem to slow down for me and I’m very aware of what’s going on. I knew when I hit the ropes, something went wrong. I was able to catch myself very quickly and was watching straight ahead, and saw how Lashley went over. So the rope broke as I connected. He was a split second behind me. He had no rope. He went into what should have been the top rope and he continued head over heels at the speed he was going. Thankfully, I could see how he landed. He went head over heels. Those giant traps hit the ring apron. His head didn’t connect with the ring apron, thankfully. He flipped himself right around onto the mat outside. I could see he was probably going to be OK.

Knowing him, he’d be OK. A guy who just likes to roll around and fight during the day, and take unnecessary falls during the day. I always say, ‘no cameras are watching right now. Why are you doing this to yourself?’ But he enjoys the physicality. I could see he landed safely, and knowing him, I knew he’d be okay. And thankfully, he was okay. In those situations, you can only hope for the best-case scenario. Accidents do happen.”