Drew McIntyre Hints at Bringing Back His Old Entrance Music

Drew McIntyre has expressed interest in bringing back the ‘Broken Dreams’ theme song that he used during his initial run in WWE.

McIntyre has been teasing the return of the song in the days leading up to his match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom.

When he made his return to WWE in 2017, he was presented with a new theme song. McIntyre stated on WWE Espaol’s “El Brunch de WWE” that the song became popular among fans and sold as many as John Cena’s song online.

On Tuesday, Reigns achieved the milestone of holding the title of Universal Champion for two years. For a possible spoiler on WWE’s plans for Reigns at this upcoming show, click here.

You can check out the entire interview below:

Here is McIntyre’s previous theme music: