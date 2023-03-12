Drew McIntyre Pays Tribute To Rey Mysterio At WWE Live Event (Video)

Drew McIntyre paid tribute to the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania live event in Youngstown, Ohio.

On Friday’s SmackDown, WWE announced Mysterio as the headliner of the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Class. At Saturday’s WWE live event in Youngstown, Mysterio and McIntyre teamed with Sheamus to defeat Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos of The Bloodline, with an assist from Sami Zayn. You can check out complete Youngstown results by clicking here.

McIntyre took the mic after the match to praise Mysterio, saying Legend doesn’t cut it for him because he could’ve made the Hall of Fame five times over at this point. McIntyre also mentioned how Mysterio is getting younger by the year, and said he was speaking as a friend and brother who is grateful to still be in Rey’s presence. McIntyre concluded the tribute by saying that no one is more deserving of induction than Mysterio, who deserves his own wing in the Hall of Fame.

Drew then retweeted the video and tagged Mysterio in it. The best of the best.

As of this writing, Mysterio had not publicly responded to the tweet.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Mexican wrestling legend Konnan is expected to induct Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 Weekend. Rey is also expected to wrestle his son Dominik Mysterio on The Grandest Stage of Them All the same weekend.

